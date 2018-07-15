Let the door hit you: University presidents make more when they leave

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leaving town may be the surest way for a public university leader to make it to the top of the list in the Chronicle of Higher Education’s annual survey of presidential pay.

At least that’s what happened in the newly released survey of total compensation for 251 leaders of public universities and university systems.

Researchers at the Chronicle said deferred payments and severance pay made up the bulk of the $4.29 million compensation package that boosted former University of Louisville President James R. Ramsey to the top of the list of presidents for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Ramsey isn’t the first outgoing president to leave with a hefty exit package.

A severance agreement and deferred pay boosted former Penn State President Graham Spanier to the top of the heap with a $2.9 million compensation package in the Chronicle’s 2013 survey.

Like Spanier, who was at the helm of Penn State for 16 years before he was ousted in the midst of the Jerry Sandusky scandal, Ramsey was a longtime university president. He headed the University of Louisville for 14 years before being forced from office.

Although Ramsey left in the midst of a financial scandal a month into the fiscal year, his going-away gifts placed him well ahead of No. 2 on the list, Jay Gogue. Gogue, the president of Auburn University, took home a compensation package of $1.82 million.

Gogue and Ramsey were among 11 presidents who took home more than $1 million that year. Chronicle researchers said the average public university president’s compensation came in at $558,316.

The survey’s total compensation figures include base pay, bonuses, deferred pay and retirement contributions as well any severance pay.

The complete survey is available vat chronicle. com/compensation.

Neil Theobold, the former president of Temple University in Philadelphia, also made the top 10 list, by virtue of a going-away gift. Theobold, who was forced to resign in the midst of a financial aid overrun shortly after the start of the fiscal year, had the fourth-highest compensation package. His $1.38 million compensation included $642,918 in deferred payments.

Penn State President Eric J. Barron rounded out the top 10 earners, with total compensation of $1.04 million.

An $800,000 retention bonus Penn State paid Barron on June 30 when trustees extended his contract through 2022 likely will boost Barron several notches in the next survey.

Penn State spokesman Ben Manning said Barron’s base salary will remain at $834,364, subject to annual review under his new contract. That contract calls for an annual $200,000 retention bonus to be paid each year through 2022.

University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher ranked 85th in the survey, with an annual compensation package of $536,813.

Frank Brogan, former Chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, ranked 173rd at $359,061. Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Michael Driscoll was the only PASSHE university president included in the survey, ranked 197th with a total compensation package of $319,457.

On average, researchers found presidential compensation increased by 5 percent for those in office a full year in both fiscal 2016 and 2017.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.