Scandal plagues third Big Ten school; Penn State, Michigan State, now Ohio

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Forgive the folks at the Big Ten universities if they seem a little on edge.

The sexual abuse scandal unfolding at Ohio State, where the late Dr. Richard Strauss, a university physician from 1978-1998, is accused of sexually molesting scores of Ohio State athletes, echoes similar scandals at two other Big Ten schools . Both Michigan State, where authorities said Dr. Larry Nassar abused more than 200 women and Penn State, where former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted of sexually molesting 10 boys, faced similar scenarios.

Ohio State president Michael V. Drake released an update into the Ohio State investigation Friday. He reported that investigators had interviewed more than 200 former students, including 100 who offered firsthand accounts of abuse by Strauss.

“Investigators expect to conduct 100 additional interviews and remain in contact with the Franklin County prosecutor’s office,” Drake said.

He said the rapidly unfolding investigation has logged accounts of sexual misconduct by Strauss from former athletes from 14 men’s varsity sports as well as former patients at Student Health Services. He said investigators also are trying to determine whether Strauss may have examined any high school aged students while at Ohio State.

Strauss committed suicide in 2005, so Ohio State fans likely won’t have to undergo the legal spectacle Penn State and Michigan State fans watched unfold when Nassar and Sandusky faced the courts. It’s unclear just how civil settlements with victims may be resolved in Ohio, but its Big Ten sister schools faced millions of dollars in payouts to victims.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.