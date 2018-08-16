Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Inside the Classroom

Families, students to spend $82.8 billion going back to school, college, survey finds

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Back-to-school and college spending is forecast to reach $82.8 billion this year, a survey from the National Retail Federation found.
Before going back to school and college, families and students go back to stores, where they’re expected to spend about $82.8 billion this year, a survey by the National Retail Federation found.

That’s down slightly from the $83.6 billion spent last year.

A strong back-to-school shopping season is expected, thanks to tax reform and growing consumer confidence, NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

“College spending is expected to be at hits highest level ever, and back-to-school will be one of the three highest years on record,” Shay said.

The NRF surveyed 7,320 consumers about their back-to-school and back-to-college plans. It’s done the survey annually since 2003.

Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $685 each, downs slightly from $688 last year, for a total of $27.5 billion. It’s the third highest total in the survey’s history, which peaked at $30.3 billion in 2012 and was $29.5 billion in 2017.

Those sending children to college, and college and graduate students themselves, plan to spend an average of $942 each, down from $970 last year. The total of $55.3 billion is an all-time high in the survey’s history, up from last year’s previous record of $54.1 billion.

The survey found back-to-school shoppers plan to spend the most on clothing, followed by electronics such as computers, calculators and phones; shoes; and supplies such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks and lunch boxes.

A slight decrease was seen in spending on electronics, because things like laptops, tablets and smartphones are part of everyday life rather than a purchase parents save for the start of the school year, said Mark Matthews, NRF vice president for research.

College shoppers will spend the most on electronics, followed by clothing and accessories; dorm or apartment furnishings; food; shoes; personal care items; school supplies; gift cards; and collegiate branded gear.

While the survey found grade school shoppers slightly prefer department stores over online retailers, 57 percent to 55 percent, college shoppers favor online retailers over department stores, 49 percent to 40 percent.

With Pittsburgh area students returning to school over the next few weeks, odds are most have already done their shopping. The survey found most back-to-school shoppers, 77 percent, planned to start at least three weeks before school starts, an increase from last year.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

