Inside the Classroom

Bethel Park teacher receives award from national education association

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Above, Gralan Gilliam talks with Pittsburgh Technology Center students.
A teacher from Bethel Park has been named the Pennsylvania Association of Private School Administrators’ 2018 Outstanding Educator at the association’s annual conference.

Gralan Gilliam, an instructor at Pittsburgh Technical College, has worked in the college’s School of Information Systems and Technology since 2014, teaching first-year students and career-focused classes for all IT students and coordinating the school’s IT skills lab.

“Although I have come across many faculty with a sharp understanding of information technology, information systems and computer science, it is rare for an instructor to be able to develop a multidimensional toolset that is as effective as Gralan’s,” said John Scarpino, academic chair at PTC’s School of Information Systems and Technology.

After graduating from Clarion University, Gilliam began his teaching career first as a tutor, then adjunct instructor and now full-time, continuing his education by pursuing multiple certifications for IT workers.

On the PTC campus, Gilliam organized the IT Nation Club, which uses weekly skills lab sessions to encourage students to explore current topics in industry, investigate potential field trips and prepare for certification exams.

In 2017, PTC honored Gilliam with its Excellence in Teaching Award, an annual honor bestowed on a Pittsburgh Technical College faculty member recognizing the instructor’s commitment to students and their learning and productive instructional experiences both inside and outside of the classroom.

“Gralan’s classroom approach is practical, respectful, and individualized, with a style that students can relate to,” Scarpino said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

