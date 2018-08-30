Twitter chat will answer questions about Forever GI Bill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Veterans looking to tap into education benefits offered by the Forever GI Bill can get their questions answered in real time by logging on to a live Twitter chat Thursday at 2 p.m.

To join the Twitter chat, follow the hashtag #askVBA, along with the Benefits Administration of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (their handle is @VAVetBenefits ) and the Student Veterans of America (their handle is @studentvets ).

If you can’t make the live chat Thursday, look back on the session by searching the hashtag #askVBA.

Also known as the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, the Forever GI Bill is intended to update education benefits for veterans. For example, it eliminates a 15-year time limit for using the Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit, allows benefits to be used for independent study or online programs and expands guidelines for work-study activities.

Department of Veterans Affairs records show that 559,000 to 814,000 veterans tapped into those benefits in each of the past six years, according to a 2017 Tribune-Review report.

That adds up to $28 billion in tuition and fees paid to schools during that period. About $1.1 billion went to Pennsylvania schools.

In 2017, more than 600 veterans were studying at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland and its campuses in Greensburg, Johnstown, Titusville and Bradford.

