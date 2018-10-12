Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Inside the Classroom

Student mural fills Latrobe High corridor with local views

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Paintings hang in the hallway, part of an art installation created by students at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Paintings hang in the hallway, part of an art installation created by students at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Paintings hang in the hallway, part of an art installation created by students at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Paintings hang in the hallway, part of an art installation created by students at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Paintings hang in the hallway, part of an art installation created by students at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Paintings hang in the hallway, part of an art installation created by students at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Paintings hang in the hallway, part of an art installation created by students at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Paintings hang in the hallway, part of an art installation created by students at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Junior Jess Ziance, poses for a portrait next to her painting, part of an art installation that she helped to create, at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Junior Jess Ziance, poses for a portrait next to her painting, part of an art installation that she helped to create, at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Junior Josh Martino, poses for a portrait in front of his painting, part of an art installation that he helped to create, at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Junior Josh Martino, poses for a portrait in front of his painting, part of an art installation that he helped to create, at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Junior Owen Ostroski (left), and sophomore Lily Ridilla, pose for a portrait next to their paintings, part of an art installation that they helped to create, at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Junior Owen Ostroski (left), and sophomore Lily Ridilla, pose for a portrait next to their paintings, part of an art installation that they helped to create, at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Paintings hang in the hallway, part of an art installation created by students at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Paintings hang in the hallway, part of an art installation created by students at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Students Josh Martino (left), Jess Ziance, Owen Ostroski, and Lily Ridilla, pose for a portrait next to an art installation that they helped to create, made up of painted vignettes of latrobe, at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Students Josh Martino (left), Jess Ziance, Owen Ostroski, and Lily Ridilla, pose for a portrait next to an art installation that they helped to create, made up of painted vignettes of latrobe, at Greater Latrobe High School in Unity Township, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.

Students and staff who pass along a corridor connecting Greater Latrobe’s junior and senior high buildings now have an extra reason to pause and take in the scenery.

Spaced between windows offering views outside are a series of landscape paintings created by 12 district students. Arranged in four complementary groupings along one wall, the 11 scenes taken together form a mural highlighting different aspects of the Latrobe area.

The paintings were completed last spring under the guidance of visiting artist Rita Haldeman of Jeannette. They were installed in mid-September.

“Some students did pieces individually and some collaborated,” said Lydia Mack, drawing and painting instructor at Greater Latrobe. “They worked in groups.”

The scenes were inspired by photos — some taken by the student artists, some by a professional photographer and others found online.

The mural project grew, in part, from a desire to enliven the corridor, which was left with blank walls after a recent renovation.

Haldeman and Mack began planning the art endeavor last fall. “When I got the students in the spring, we solidified the idea of a Latrobe theme,” Mack said.

Convenience and logistics were factors in painting a series of canvases in acrylics, to be assembled in the corridor, instead of applying brush strokes directly on the wall.

With two exceptions — a close-up of raindrops on a leaf and a still life of a banana split, a confection that is said to have originated in Latrobe — the painted scenes are landscapes, one of Haldeman’s favorite art forms.

“I found, as the work progressed, that there was an interesting balance between scenes of nature and buildings and landmarks,” Haldeman said.

Owen Ostroski, a 16-year-old junior, and sophomore Lily Ridilla, 15, worked on separate parts of a triptych that represents Latrobe’s history as a community along the Pennsylvania Railroad mainline.

Ostroski fleshed out his own photo of the current Amtrak passenger platform at Latrobe’s railway station.

“I was really excited to actually paint it,” he said. “It was really nice to just relax in each class, take a moment and listen to music and just paint.”

“I’m definitely really passionate about art, and it would be a really great career to go into,” said Ridilla, who painted a pair of shining railroad tracks stretching toward an ochre sunset.

Juniors Joshua Martino, 16, and Jess Ziance, 17, each contributed a piece to the mural.

Martino collaborated on a row of trees seen during the transition from fall to winter at Twin Lakes Park. “I had a fun time painting it,” he said. “I actually took it home to work on it because I didn’t have enough time.”

Ziance painted an image of Rogers Park, an inviting oasis in downtown Latrobe that features a fountain surrounded by benches. “I think it is a very recognizable part of downtown Latrobe,” she said. “I was just very excited to be able to do the project.”

Haldeman guided the students in mixing paints to capture various shadings of color in the sky, land and structures they were depicting.

“I truly enjoy working with the high school-level student,” Haldeman said. “I like to see how each student’s personality shines, in different ways, in their choice of scenery, their style of brushwork and color, their method of working — quiet and detailed, or lively and expressive.”

Haldeman is the latest in a roster of visiting artists who regularly spend time working with students at Greater Latrobe as part of a program primarily funded by the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, through the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation. Haldeman’s spring stay at the senior high also was supported in part by the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, where she has taught for more than 15 years.

Other students and former students who helped create the mural include Molly Cunningham, Ben DiFrancesco, Ashton Kivador, Malaya Mekkaoui, Meghan Robbins, Gracie Santora, Sophie Vreeland and Daniel Womack.

“They have provided a very fine installation, of special meaning to the school,” Haldeman said.

The corridor’s opposite wall may provide the canvas for a future student art project, Mack noted.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

