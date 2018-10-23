Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Inside the Classroom

Waynesburg University, Chevron form center that will stress corporate social responsibility

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Waynesburg University and Chevron Corp. have teamed up to form the Chevron Center for Corporate Social Responsibility.

The center, which will be based at the Waynesburg University Southpointe Center in Canonsburg, was announced at a news conference held Tuesday with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

The center, with an initial donation of $250,000 from Chevron, will seek to build a network of professionals throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania and to share best practices in corporate social responsibility work.

Areas of focus will include best practices, volunteerism, successful programs, networking, educational seminars, and data compilation and analysis. The center also will host lectures, speaker series and roundtable discussions.

Members of the Chevron Center may be corporations, corporate foundations, professional associations and businesses of all sizes. Inaugural members are 84 Lumber, Community Bank, CONSOL Energy, EQT Corp., First Federal of Greene County, Range Resources and Steptoe & Johnson PLLC.

“We are very excited to announce this first-of-its-kind partnership in our region with Chevron and are appreciative of their generous support,” said Douglas G. Lee, president of Waynesburg University. “The relationship that the Chevron Center … will foster between our local businesses and community will be mutually beneficial for all.”

The work of the center will be led by Stacey Brodak, vice president for Institutional Advancement and University Relations at Waynesburg University, and Matthew Stultz, corporate relations and communication specialist at Waynesburg University.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

