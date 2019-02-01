Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Inside the Classroom

Susan B. Anthony's 'statesmanship' topic of Saint Vincent lecture

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 10:33 p.m.
Skidmore College professor Natalie Taylor will speak about Susan B. Anthony Feb. 20, 2019, at Saint Vincent College.
Submitted
Skidmore College professor Natalie Taylor will speak about Susan B. Anthony Feb. 20, 2019, at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 12 hours ago

Abolitionist, suffragist and women’s rights campaigner Susan B. Anthony will be the subject of a lecture Feb. 20 at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

Natalie Taylor, an associate professor of political science at Skidmore College, will present “Failure is Impossible: Susan B. Anthony’s Statesmanship” at 7:30 p.m. in the college’s Fred Rogers Center.

Free and open to the public, the lecture is sponsored by The Center for Political and Economic Thought of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government at Saint Vincent.

Taylor is the author of “The Rights of Woman as Chimera: The Political Philosophy of Mary Wollstonecraft.” Her article, “The Personal is Political: Women’s Magazines for the ‘I’m-not-a-feminist-but’ Generation,” appeared in “What Do Women Want?: Feminism and Contemporary Popular Culture.”

Her essay, “Susan B. Anthony: The Prophetic Eye Discerns the Female Politician,” is forthcoming in “The Renewal of American Statesmanship.”

Write to Mary Beth McConahey at marybeth.mcconahey@stvincent.edu for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me