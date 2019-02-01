Susan B. Anthony's 'statesmanship' topic of Saint Vincent lecture

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Abolitionist, suffragist and women’s rights campaigner Susan B. Anthony will be the subject of a lecture Feb. 20 at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

Natalie Taylor, an associate professor of political science at Skidmore College, will present “Failure is Impossible: Susan B. Anthony’s Statesmanship” at 7:30 p.m. in the college’s Fred Rogers Center.

Free and open to the public, the lecture is sponsored by The Center for Political and Economic Thought of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government at Saint Vincent.

Taylor is the author of “The Rights of Woman as Chimera: The Political Philosophy of Mary Wollstonecraft.” Her article, “The Personal is Political: Women’s Magazines for the ‘I’m-not-a-feminist-but’ Generation,” appeared in “What Do Women Want?: Feminism and Contemporary Popular Culture.”

Her essay, “Susan B. Anthony: The Prophetic Eye Discerns the Female Politician,” is forthcoming in “The Renewal of American Statesmanship.”

Write to Mary Beth McConahey at marybeth.mcconahey@stvincent.edu for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.