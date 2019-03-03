30,000 pounds of beef recalled because of possible contamination

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

About 30,000 pounds of beef shipped nationwide are being recalled for possible contamination.

Washington Beef, LLC is recalling several lots of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The ground beef was produced on Dec. 27 and includes a “Use or Freeze by” date of Jan. 20. All packages were packed on Jan. 22. The following products are subject to recall:

• Double R Ranch 100% ground beef 1 lb. 90% lean/10% fat

• Double R Ranch 100% ground beef 1 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 90% lean/10 % fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 80% lean/20% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 90% lean/10% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 80% lean/20% fat

• St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 71% lean/27% fat

• Double R Ranch course ground beef chubs 10 lb. 80/20 (for institutional use only)

• SRF American wagyu beef fine ground beef chubs

• Beef boneless ground chuck blend smoked

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered by a consumer complaint to the company on Feb. 28.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jay Theiler, vice president of marketing at Washington Beef, at 855-472-6455.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .