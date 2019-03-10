Birth control pills recalled for defective packaging

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A drug company is recalling some packs of birth control because the pills may be mislabeled and lead to unintended pregnancy.

Florida-based Apotex Corp. is recalling four lots of Ethinyl Estradiol USP pills because they may contain defective blisters with incorrect tablet arrangements and an empty blister pocket.

According to the Food and Drug Administration recall, as a result of the packaging error, when a patient does not take a tablet due to a missing tablet or a patient takes a placebo instead of an active tablet, it could lead to unintended pregnancy.

The affected packs have an expiration date of August 2020 and the lot numbers 7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A and 7DY011A.

The affected tablets were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors.

Patients who have received impacted pills or have questions regarding this recall are asked to contact their pharmacy. They should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this birth control.

Consumers with questions can contact Apotex at 1-800-706-5575 or email UScustomerservice@Apotex.com .

For more information visit www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .