Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne researchers receive $1.5M grant to study link between emotions and physical pain | TribLIVE.com
Health

Duquesne researchers receive $1.5M grant to study link between emotions and physical pain

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:58 p.m
870814_web1_DoctorScope

About an hour ago

Duquesne University researchers are using a $1.5 million grant to study how emotions can have an influence on certain types of physical pain.

The study will look at chronic bladder pain, a condition that has no known cause and is difficult to treat. The condition affects more women than men.

The study is led by Benedict Kolber, associate biological sciences professor, who has been studying the condition for 10 years. It will try to determine the role emotions might play in creating symptoms and transmitting pain to the brain

“There is an important emotional component to chronic bladder pain,” Kolber said in a press release. “People with chronic bladder pain are also more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression and experience pain in other parts of the body.”

The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, will use physiological techniques and behavior to determine which parts of the brain are activated during bladder pain.

“The first step will use physiology to determine the changes that the brain goes through from acute to chronic bladder pain and to see where chronic pain is coming from,” Kolber said in the press release. “By identifying the role of the brain, we can determine how pain information is transmitted to and maintained in the brain and how that might impact other symptoms.”

The research effort recently received more support when Heather Allen, a third-year biology doctoral student and member of Kolber’s team, received the Kirschstein National Research Service Award.

It marks only the second time a Duquesne student has received a National Institutes of Health pre-doctoral fellowship. The award is highly competitive and worth more than $125,000 over three years.

The goal of Allen’s project is to discover the novel types of brain cells that control bladder pain and new treatment options for patients.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | Health Now
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.