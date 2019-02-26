Health Happenings

Blood drives

American Red Cross will host these blood drives:

— 12:30-5 p.m. Thursday American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe

— Noon-4:30 p.m. Monday , Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant

Appointments: 1-800 733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Classes/programs

• These classes will meet in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:

— Family and friends CPR, 6-9 p.m. March 5

— Two-part Infant Care class, 6:30-9 p.m. March 6 and 13

— Breastfeeding Success, 6-8:30 p.m. March 7

Details: 877-771-1234

• Excela Health fitness classes for the mind, body and spirit at Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, unless otherwise noted:

— Strength and Tone, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Mondays beginning March 4

— Interval training, 4:30- 5:30 p.m. Mondays beginning March 4

— Chair fit, 10:30- 11:30 a.m. Mondays beginning March 4

— Core, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 6

— Body sculpting and core conditioning, 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 6

— One-hour yoga class, 5:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning March 7, Excela Latrobe Hospital

Details: 724-830-8568

• Highmark PALS Group meets every first Monday of the month at 10 a.m. in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. The group knits and crochets lap robes to donate to nursing and personal care homes.

Details: 800-988-0706

Support groups

• Excela Health offers a variety of options for those dealing with grief and loss:

— Monthly group for men only, 11 a.m.-noon March 5, Kings Restaurant, 6297 Route 30, Hempfield; or 1-2:30 p.m. March 13, Bud Murphy’s, 718 McCormick Ave., Connellsville

— Four-week group for coping with loss through the use of poetry and prayer, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning March 7, Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St.

— Compassionate Friends, intended for those who have experienced the death of a child, 7-9 p.m. March 11, Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant

• Breast Cancer Education and Support, 6:30-8 p.m. March 5, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• An ongoing support group for those who lost loved ones to an overdose. Meetings are held monthly 7-8 p.m., last Wednesday of each month. Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, 409 Coulter Ave., Suite 4, Greensburg.

Details: 724-834-6351 x118

Wellness event

• A Westmoreland County IDD Awareness event is planned 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in Westmoreland Mall center court, Route 30, Greensburg. The event focusing on intellectual and developmental disabilities will share resources with consumers and families, raise community awareness and allow consumers to showcase their talents.

Details: info@wcbainpa.org

