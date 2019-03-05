Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Health Happenings

Shirley Taft
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Addiction screenings

• Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals 1-800-431-1754.

Blood drives

American Red Cross will host these blood drives:

— 12:30-5 p.m. Monday , Levin Furniture Store, Route 30, Greensburg or 12:30- 6:30 p.m., Charter Oak Church, 449 Fry Farm Road, Unity

Appointments: 1-800 733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Classes/programs

• Excela Health is hosting An Unplug and Recharge, 15-minute therapeutic sessions at each of the health system’s three hospitals as a way for families visiting a hospitalized loved one to receive care amid stressful circumstances. Sessions are free and open to the public and require no registration. Dates: March 5, 12, 19 and 26 in Frick Hospital; March 6, 13, 20 and 27 in Westmoreland Hospital; March 7, 14, 21 and 28 in Latrobe. Sessions are held 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Details: excelahealth.org

• Sibling class intended for big brothers and sisters ages 3 to 8 and their parents or guardian to prepare for the arrival of a family addition, 6- 8 p.m. March 12, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234

Meetings

• Bariatric surgery community meeting will be held 6-7:30 p.m. March 12, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

Support groups

• Excela Health offers a variety of options for those dealing with grief and loss:

— Four-week group for coping with loss through the use of poetry and prayer, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning March 7, Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St.

— Compassionate Friends, intended for those who have experienced the death of a child, 7-9 p.m. Monday, Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant

— Monthly group for men only, 1-2:30 p.m. March 13, Bud Murphy’s, 718 McCormick Ave., Connellsville

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

• Caregiver support group is planned 1-3 p.m. March 13, hosted by the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Details: 724-830-1827 or 800-442-8000

• Blackburn Center Against Domestic & Sexual Violence has a support group for victims of intimate partner violence that meets on a weekly basis. If you are a victim of domestic violence and would like to learn more about this support group or about in-person counseling and advocacy services, please call our 24-Hour Hotline: 724-836-1122 or 1-888-832-2272 for more information. All services are free.

• Al-Anon meeting at 7 p.m. every Monday at 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.

• Information on Narcotics Anonymous, a 12-step drug addiction recovery program modeled after Alcoholics Anonymous, is available at 888-251-2426.

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.

