Health Happenings
Health

Health Happenings

Shirley Taft
Shirley Taft | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 1:30 a.m
Blood drives

• Central Blood Bank will host a blood drive 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday in Harmon House Care Center, 601 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant. Appointments: 866-366-6711 or centralbloodbank.org.

Screenings

• Level Green Lions are sponsoring a health awareness screening 7-10 a.m. Saturday in their Community Building, 123 Murrysville Road. Cost: $45 for standard package. Most insurances are accepted, with the exception of HMOs, when a doctor’s script is provided. A 10-hour fast is required. No appointment necessary.

• Excela Health will offer Wellness Check diagnostic screening in partnership with the Ladies Auxiliary of Blairsville Parks & Recreation Foundation, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday in Blairsville Area Medical Park, 56 Club Lane, Resort Plaza. Cost: $45 for standard package. Appointments preferred and may be scheduled 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday at 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org/WellnessChecks.

Support groups

• An open support group, a unique and informal opportunity for self help, sharing and caring by and for people with mental health concerns, is held 7- 9 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, 409 Coulter Ave., Suite 4, Greensburg. Details: 724-834-6351, ext. 118.

• These support groups will meet in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:

— Stroke survivors and their families/caregivers, 6-7 p.m. March 26

— Bariatric education and support, 6 p.m. March 27

Details: 877-771-1234

Workshops

• Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging and Laurel Valley Senior Centers is offering a fall prevention workshop 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3 with a follow-up 9-10 a.m. May 2 in New Florence Senior Center, 216 Ligonier St., New Florence. To register call 724 235 2800 or chuskeysupervisor@gmail.com.

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.

