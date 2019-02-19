Health Happenings
Blood drives
• American Red Cross blood drives:
— 12:30-6 p.m. Friday , Norwin Christian Church, 9610 Barnes Lake Road, Irwin
—9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday , St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg
— 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, First Commonwealth, 111 S. Main St., Greensburg
Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org; walk-ins welcome.
Classes/programs
• A free health literacy class about Intuitive Eating and using seasonal, organic, unprocessed and local (SOUL) food, by Sara Remington is planned 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St. Register at 724-547-3850.
Meetings
• Grief Without the Stigma meetings will be held 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in Sage’s Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com
Support groups
• Bariatric education and support is planned 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234
• Family Reinforcement/Recovery Session for information and guidance for family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support, held by Carmen Capozzi 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in Sage’s Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com
Wellness fair
• Manor Lions Club Wellness Fair is planned 1-4 p.m. Sunday in Norwin Elks Lodge 231, 135 Elks Lane, Irwin. The Manor Fire Department, Manor Police and Penn Township Ambulance Service will hold demonstrations. Lions Health Care-a-Van, a 12-seat Chevrolet van that houses and transports hearing and vision screening equipment to test hearing and sight for all ages, will also be there. Door prizes will be awarded. Details: 724-863-6304
Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.