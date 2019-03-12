Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tips for a heart-healthy sandwich | TribLIVE.com
Health

Tips for a heart-healthy sandwich

Mayo Clinic News Network
Mayo Clinic News Network | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 1:30 a.m
865109_web1_gtr-hth-lunch-031219
Wikimedia
Build a better sandwich for your next healthy lunch.

17 minutes ago

Packing a healthy lunch seems like an easy task, but sometimes all the sandwich choices may seem daunting. Many deli, or processed meats, are packed with preservatives, nitrates and sodium that could raise your risk of heart disease and other health issues. So is there a better choice to build a lunch you’ll love and feel good about? Katherine Zeratsky, a Mayo Clinic registered dietitian nutritionist, says what you pack with your lunch may help balance what you pack in your sandwich.

The sandwich. Convenient and delicious, but not all fillings are the same, especially when it comes to deli meats.

“If it’s gone through a grinder, and had sugar and salt and other things added, it’s now been more highly processed.”

But what about your favorite rotisserie chicken? Zeratsky says it’s a step in the right direction, but it will have added sodium.

“Most chicken products do because they are leaner, and so, they’re adding a little salt in there to hold the moisture.”

Zeratsky says knowing that, you can still create a healthy lunch.

“Complement that with other nutritious foods, like fruits and vegetables. That way, you’re getting some added potassium.”

A sandwich and a banana. Seems like a good match, but why?

“Potassium, on the flip side from sodium, you have two nutrients that can work for and against your blood pressure. And so, you’re just creating a better balance overall.”

Be sure to use a whole-grain bread to get your fiber, and consider an avocado, tomato or sprouts for added health benefits.

For more sandwich options, visit the Mayo Clinic website.

Categories: News | Health Now
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.