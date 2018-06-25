Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Health

Health Happenings

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 25, 2018, 8:49 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Blood drives

• American Red Cross:

— 1-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Drive, Hempfield

— 1:30-6 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Post 344, 344 S. Fifth St., Jeannette

— 12:30-5 p.m. July 2, American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe

Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

• Central Blood Bank, 1-6 p.m. July 3, Courtyard by Marriott, 700 Power Lane, Hempfield.

Appointments: 866-366-6711 or centralbloodbank.org

Classes/programs

• Excela Health offers a family and friends CPR, 6-9 p.m. July 3 in Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

• Excela Health fitness classes that improve mind, body, spirit will be at Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:

— Chair fit, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays beginning July 2

— Interval training, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays beginning July 2

— Yoga, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning July 5

Details: 724-830-8568

• Highmark PALS Group meets every first Monday of the month at 10 a.m. in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. The group knits and crochets lab robes to donate to nursing and personal care homes. Details: 800-988-0706

Support groups

• Mental Health America, 409 Coulter Ave. Greensburg will host these support groups:

— Support group for those who lost loved ones to an overdose. 7-8 p.m. Wednesday

— L.O.S.S. offers the opportunity for sharing, support and encouragement for anyone who has experienced the unique and profound grief of losing a loved one to suicide. Meeting is planned 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 2.

— This open support group for self-help, sharing and caring by and for people with mental health concerns. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 2

Details: 724-834-6351 x118

• Excela Health offers a variety of options for those dealing with grief and loss:

— 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 3, monthly group for men only, Kings Restaurant, Route 30, Hempfield, or 1-2 p.m. July 4, Bud Murphy's, Route 119, Connellsville

— 2:30-4 p.m. every Thursday, a Cancer Grief Group, at Our Clubhouse, Route 30 East, Greensburg

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• Excela Health offers breast cancer education and support group, 6:30-8 p.m. July 3, Westmoreland Hospital. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

