Health

Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh brightens smiles across region

Story and Photos By Andrew Russell | Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
Dr. Daniel Pituch, one of the founders of Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh, sutures the mouth of Jason Gregorakis, a patient at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Daniel Pituch, one of the founders of Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh, sutures the mouth of Jason Gregorakis, a patient at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Denture lab technician Juliane Benson, with Smart Lab in Hempfield, looks at prosthetic teeth in order to make partial dentures at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Denture lab technician Juliane Benson, with Smart Lab in Hempfield, looks at prosthetic teeth in order to make partial dentures at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Denture lab technician Juliane Benson, with Smart Lab in Hempfield, makes partial dentures at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Denture lab technician Juliane Benson, with Smart Lab in Hempfield, makes partial dentures at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Dr. Daniel Pituch (middle), one of the founders of Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh works on the mouth of Jason Gregorakis, a patient at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Daniel Pituch (middle), one of the founders of Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh works on the mouth of Jason Gregorakis, a patient at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
1,190 volunteers and 133 dentists work on patients at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
1,190 volunteers and 133 dentists work on patients at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Denture lab technician Juliane Benson, with Smart Lab in Hempfield, makes partial dentures at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Denture lab technician Juliane Benson, with Smart Lab in Hempfield, makes partial dentures at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Dr. Thomas Kratzenberg finishes up with patient Cindy Oliveri of Plum at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Thomas Kratzenberg finishes up with patient Cindy Oliveri of Plum at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
A set of X-rays sits ready for inspection at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A set of X-rays sits ready for inspection at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's Free Dental Clinic at PPG Arena, Friday, June 29, 2018.

Smiles across Western PA got a little brighter this weekend thanks to Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's free dental clinic held at PPG Paints arena.

The two-day event marks the second year with help from 1,190 volunteers and 133 dentists serving more than 1,000 patients over two days.

The clinic offered everything from routine teeth cleanings to complicated dental surgery on a first-come, first-served basis, with no income or eligibility requirements.

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review photographer.

