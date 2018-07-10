Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Health

$200 million mice breeding laboratory to open in Maine

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Ciotu Cosmin/Facebook

Updated 4 hours ago

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Maine laboratory will celebrate the opening of a new $200 million mice breeding facility next month.

The Jackson Laboratory is holding the invitation-only Aug. 23 event at the new facility in Ellsworth, where the project is expected to create as many as 350 jobs when finished in 2026. The Bangor Daily News reports Jackson Laboratory is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution known for its research into human disease and for breeding scientifically engineered mice for biomedical research.

The lab employs about 1,800 people — including around 1,200 in Bar Harbor.

Ellsworth City Manager David Cole says the lab is a beacon of economic growth for the region, and will promote investment from other businesses into the surrounding community.

