Excela receives national award for preventing, reducing C. diff infections

Excela Health officials have been recognized with a national award for their work on preventing and reducing infections, specifically those related to Clostridium difficile ( C. diff ), a bacteria found in the intestines.

An Excela Health continuous improvement team was selected as one of the 2018 Heroes in Infection Prevention Award recipients by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).

Over a two-year period, Excela’s continuous improvement efforts resulted in a 43.8 percent reduction in health care associated C. diff infections.

The Heroes of Infection Prevention Award honors those who have succeeded in reducing infection, raising awareness and improving the health and well-being of patients, healthcare workers and the public. Recipients were recognized during the APIC conference held in Minneapolis in June, and will be featured in a future issue of “Prevention Strategist.”

“The team was really focused on C. diff infections and the identification and prevention of those,” said APIC awards committee chair Elizabeth Mosees, “especially in what they did through patient education and physician education through their antibiotic stewardship program and a variety of other comprehensive strategies. They were able to achieve long-standing reductions in their rate and they did that through a system of improvements.”

The balance of bacteria in the colon can change with illness. This is especially true with antibiotic medication usage. Taking antibiotics may allow C. diff to grow, multiply and produce a toxin that causes illness. The C. diff infection also may occur after completing an antibiotic prescription.

Some symptoms of C. diff include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, abdominal pain, dehydration and change in stool patterns.

The Excela Health Heroes of Infection Prevention tackled C. diff rates at Excela’s hospitals in Greensburg, Latrobe and Mount Pleasant.

