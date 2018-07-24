Some Goldfish, Ritz crackers recalled over salmonella fears

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NORWALK, Conn. — Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.

The company on Monday took the action after one of its ingredient suppliers notified it that whey powder used in a seasoning may be contaminated. The products were distributed in the United States and no illnesses have been reported.

The Goldfish recall covers Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. The company has posted a chart with the product codes on its website.

The products can be returned to place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers can call customer service at 800-679-1791.

Mondelez Global on Monday said it was voluntarily recalling some of its Ritz Cracker products over potential risk of salmonella.

The Hanover, New Jersey-based company says it’s recalling 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products in the U.S. The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez says no illnesses have been reported yet. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.