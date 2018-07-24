Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

FDA approves new pill to reduce pain from endometriosis

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, AbbVie said the Food and Drug Administration approved its the drug, Orilissa, for pain during menstruation and at other times.
On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, AbbVie said the Food and Drug Administration approved its the drug, Orilissa, for pain during menstruation and at other times.

Updated 6 hours ago

TRENTON, N.J. — A new treatment for pain caused by endometriosis was approved Tuesday by U.S. regulators.

The common condition involves abnormal tissue growth from the uterus that can cause severe pain and infertility.

Drugmaker Abbvie said the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, Orilissa, for pain during menstruation and intercourse and at other times. Abbvie says it’s the first new pill for endometriosis in a decade.

In testing, it significantly reduced menstrual pain in about 45 percent of women given a low dose and 75 percent given a high dose, compared to about 20 percent of women given dummy pills. Reduction of pain outside menstruation was slightly lower.

The drug works by reducing production of the hormone estrogen. That caused side effects in some participants, including hot flashes, headaches and bone thinning.

Orilissa will cost $845 every four weeks, without insurance.

An estimated 1 in 10 women of reproductive age has endometriosis. Treatment usually begins with over-the-counter pain relievers, opioid painkillers and birth control pills. Other options include injections of hormone-suppressing drugs, which have significant side effects, and surgery.

The new pill provides more flexible dosing in lowering estrogen levels, according to Dr. Hugh Taylor of Yale-New Haven Hospital. A consultant to AbbVie, he helped lead key studies of Orilissa.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me