Health happenings

Blood drives

• American Red Cross will host these blood drives:

— 12:30-5 p.m. today , American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe

— 12:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, Charter Oak United Methodist Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Unity

Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Classes/programs

• Breastfeeding success class meets 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

• Excela Health offers these parenting classes at Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:

— Family and Friends CPR, 6-9 p.m. today

— Infant care, 6L30-9 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 12

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• Excela Health offer programs for kids, teens and parents in Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.

— Your Changing Body for Girls intended for girls 9 to 13 and a parent or guardian; class meets 6-8 p.m. Friday

— Sibling Class intended for big brothers and sisters ages 3 to 8 and their parents and guardian to prepare for the arrival of a family addition, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• Living with Diabetes, Looking Forward is a series of self-management classes designed for the newly diagnosed. Physician referral required.

— 5-8 p.m. Sept. 11, Latrobe Hospital, 121 W. Second Ave.

— 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 12, Excela Square at Norwin, Route 30, North Huntingdon.

Details: 877-771-1234

• Seniors for Safe Driving will host a class for drivers 55 and older, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in Redstone Highlands, Lincoln Highway, North Huntingdon. Registration: 724-283-0245, 800-559-4880 or seniorsforsafedriving.com.

Meetings

• Bariatric community meeting, 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Excela Health Westmoreland Hhospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234.

Screenings

• Excela Health will offer Wellness Check diagnostic screening in partnership with Blairsville Ladies Auxiliary of Blairsville Parks & Recreation Foundation, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday in Blairsville Area Medical Park, 56 Club Lane, Resort Plaza. Cost: $45 for standard package. Appointments preferred and may be scheduled 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday at 877-771-1234.

Support groups

• Caregiver support group, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 12, hosted by the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging; McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Reservations preferred: 724-830-1827 or 800-442-8000.

• Liver support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in Hempfield Church of Christ, 44 Hugh Black Road, Greensburg. There will be a question and answer with Dr. Sharan. Anyone who has any type of liver disease, is waiting for a transplant or has a family member with these problems and needs support, call 724-423-5948 or antoniaredigan@hotmail.com.

