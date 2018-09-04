Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Health happenings

Shirley Taft
Shirley Taft | Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Blood drives

• American Red Cross will host these blood drives:

— 12:30-5 p.m. today , American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe

— 12:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, Charter Oak United Methodist Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Unity

Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Classes/programs

• Breastfeeding success class meets 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

• Excela Health offers these parenting classes at Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:

— Family and Friends CPR, 6-9 p.m. today

— Infant care, 6L30-9 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 12

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• Excela Health offer programs for kids, teens and parents in Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.

— Your Changing Body for Girls intended for girls 9 to 13 and a parent or guardian; class meets 6-8 p.m. Friday

— Sibling Class intended for big brothers and sisters ages 3 to 8 and their parents and guardian to prepare for the arrival of a family addition, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• Living with Diabetes, Looking Forward is a series of self-management classes designed for the newly diagnosed. Physician referral required.

— 5-8 p.m. Sept. 11, Latrobe Hospital, 121 W. Second Ave.

— 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 12, Excela Square at Norwin, Route 30, North Huntingdon.

Details: 877-771-1234

• Seniors for Safe Driving will host a class for drivers 55 and older, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in Redstone Highlands, Lincoln Highway, North Huntingdon. Registration: 724-283-0245, 800-559-4880 or seniorsforsafedriving.com.

Meetings

• Bariatric community meeting, 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Excela Health Westmoreland Hhospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234.

Screenings

• Excela Health will offer Wellness Check diagnostic screening in partnership with Blairsville Ladies Auxiliary of Blairsville Parks & Recreation Foundation, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday in Blairsville Area Medical Park, 56 Club Lane, Resort Plaza. Cost: $45 for standard package. Appointments preferred and may be scheduled 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday at 877-771-1234.

Support groups

• Caregiver support group, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 12, hosted by the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging; McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Reservations preferred: 724-830-1827 or 800-442-8000.

• Liver support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in Hempfield Church of Christ, 44 Hugh Black Road, Greensburg. There will be a question and answer with Dr. Sharan. Anyone who has any type of liver disease, is waiting for a transplant or has a family member with these problems and needs support, call 724-423-5948 or antoniaredigan@hotmail.com.

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me