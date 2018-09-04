Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

College signals new life for parents, too

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
The Schmitt family — Donna, Chloe and Ben — bid farewell to Jordan (far right), as she begins her freshman year at Ohio University.
The Schmitt family — Donna, Chloe and Ben — bid farewell to Jordan (far right), as she begins her freshman year at Ohio University.

Updated 3 hours ago

There’s an unfamiliar ache now when I walk by Jordan’s bedroom each morning and head downstairs toward the coffee pot.

Her room is empty. Her bed is tidily made, sans pillows. The bare hardwood floor is exposed as her rug has disappeared (her younger sister Chloe swiped it).

She’s gone.

In late August, I joined millions across the country in adjusting to life as the parent of a college-bound kid.

We woke on a Friday morning, packed two cars with blankets and bags, a shower caddy and wall hangings. Jordan was headed to her freshman year at Ohio University in Athens.

She hopped in the car with me. My 15-year-old accompanied my wife in another vehicle.

“I have no idea what’s in front of me,” she told me as we pulled out of our driveway.

I bit my lip. Luckily, a pair of sunglasses shaded my watery eyes.

“Well, we’ve got three hours to talk it through,” I answered.

And chat we did, about her anxieties, her aspirations and the friends she’d miss.

We arrived, went through the motions and said our tearful goodbyes, more on that later.

A friend of mine who works as a therapist told me there’s a steady flow of grieving parents like me each fall.

That made me wonder: Should colleges do more to prepare parents for this sudden jolt? That’s really not their job. My guess is such resources exist, but it would be up to me to take advantage of them.

I turned to a Trib editor and friend, Jerry DeFlitch. He’s been through it several times.

He sent me a few emails of encouragement, sort of.

“There is no upside,” he wrote. “Sorry, that’s the best I can do.”

He followed up with a lighter note that brought it all home.

Don’t love your kids, he wrote jokingly.

“They really are money-sucking vampires and financing their dreams requires you to shelve whatever you consider the good life … especially if you have three of them,” Jerry said. “And then one day, they become a civil engineer who earns the very difficult P.E. level, an environmentally conscious educational consultant who Syracuse valued so highly they pay for her Masters Degree, and an educator who finds his greatest reward teaching inner city kids literature even though he has advanced administrative training. And then they hand you grandchildren and you realize that all of it was the only good life you ever wanted.”

As I stood in front of Jordan’s dorm and hugged her goodbye, I looked around the college greens and saw scores of parents going through the same thing.

The rest of us got back in our car and tried to compose ourselves.

Then we looked up and saw this towering athletic dad openly weeping as he hugged his girl goodbye.

He opened his wallet and started handing her $20 bills.

That was all we needed to burst into laughter as we hit the road, a little lighter and forever changed.

We have no idea what is in front of us.

Ben Schmitt is an assistant news editor for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me