HEALTH HAPPENINGS

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Recovery Walk

The Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force is seeking walkers to join them at the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk on Saturday.

The free walk will begin at 8 a.m. at 11th Street and Waterfront Place in Pittsburgh, close to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The destination is Market Square for family-friendly speakers, activities and entertainment at 10 a.m.

Register to join the Westmore­land team at eventbrite.com/teams/westmoreland-co-drug-overdose-task-force/2129520

Anyone who registers early gets a T-shirt, but registration is not required. The walk is part of National Recovery Month and anyone whose life has been touched by addiction or recovery is invited to join the Westmoreland team. Details: pghrecovery walk.org

Blood drives

• American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday in Westmoreland County Community College, Founders Hall, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood.

Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

• Central Blood Bank will host these drives Thursday:

— 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Mt. Pleasant High School, 265 State St.

— 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Seton Hill University, Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg

Appointments: 866-366-6711 or centralbloodbank.org

Classes/programs

• APPRISE, the state health insurance assistance program, will offer a free presentation that will help answer questions concerning basic Medicare from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 in WCCC- Latrobe, 130 Depot St. Space is limited. Registration: 724-925-4204

• Living with Diabetes, Looking Forward is a series of self-management classes designed for the newly diagnosed. Physician referral required. Class is planned 1-3 p.m. Sept. 17, Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant. Details: 877-771-1234

• Childbirth and Beyond, a two-week class, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 19, Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

• Tours of the Family Additions Maternity Center, 2 p.m. Sunday in Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234

Meetings

• Grief Without the Stigma meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 26 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com.

Screenings

• Excela Health will offer Wellness Check diagnostic screening in partnership with Greensburg Rotary, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday in Senior Life Greensburg, 123 Triangle Drive, Greensburg. Cost: $45 for standard package. Appointments preferred and may be scheduled 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday at 877-771-1234.

Support groups

A seven-week Grief Support Group will meet 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 11 through Oct. 23, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234

• Family Reinforcement/Recovery Session for information and guidance for family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support, held by Carmen Capozzi at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 27 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com

• Pittsburgh Area Neuropathy Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 in Brush Creek Lutheran Church, 177 Brush Creek Road, Irwin. The speaker for this meeting is chiropractor Max Thomas, who will explain his treatment for peripheral neuropathy.

Workshops

• “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” workshop hosted by Penn State Extension is planned 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 19 in First Presbyterian Church’s Laird Hall, 3202 North Hills Road, Murrysville. Cost: $25 for an individual, or $50 per organization for up to four participants and an additional $5 for each additional participant from the same group. Individuals and organizations will receive a food safety manual, posters and a food thermometer. Participants will receive a certificate of completion from Penn State Extension and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Register by Friday at 877-345-0691 or extension.psu.edu/cooking-for-crowds.