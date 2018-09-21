Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Health

U.N.: Excessive drinking killed over 3 million people in 2016

The Associated Press | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 9:12 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

GENEVA — The World Health Organization says that drinking too much alcohol killed more than 3 million people in 2016, mostly men.

The U.N. health agency said in a report published Friday that about 237 million men and 46 million women had alcohol problems, with the highest prevalence in Europe and the Americas. Europe has the highest global per capita alcohol consumption, even though it has already dropped by 10 percent since 2010.

About one in three deaths from alcohol were because of injuries, including car crashes and self-harm.

The average daily consumption of alcohol by people who consume it is about two glasses of wine, a large bottle of beer or two shots of spirits. Globally, about 2.3 billion people are current drinkers.

The latest data available were from 2016.

