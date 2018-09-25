Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
Health

Is restless legs syndrome hereditary?

Mayo Clinic News Network | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Restless legs syndrome is a condition characterized by an unpleasant or uncomfortable urge to move your legs.
Restless legs syndrome is a condition characterized by an unpleasant or uncomfortable urge to move your legs.

Updated 13 hours ago

Dear Mayo Clinic: Is restless legs syndrome hereditary? Is there an effective treatment, or does a diagnosis of RLS mean I will have it for life?

Answer: Restless legs syndrome (RLS), is not always hereditary. But it does run in some families, and several genetic links have been found for RLS. While restless legs syndrome is most often a chronic condition, treatment is available that often can effectively control its symptoms.

Restless legs syndrome is a condition characterized by an unpleasant or uncomfortable urge to move your legs. Some people describe it as a crawling, pulling or burning sensation in their thighs, calves or feet.

The sensation is temporarily relieved when you get up and move around, especially by walking, or when you shift or stretch your legs. RLS symptoms typically begin after you have been sitting or lying down for some time.

Symptoms also tend to get worse in the evenings and at night, and are less bothersome during the day.

In many cases of RLS, the cause is unknown. But RLS appears to be hereditary in about half the people who have it. Several specific gene variations have been associated with this disorder. Familial RLS symptoms often begin earlier in life — usually before age 40 — than they do in forms of the disease that are not hereditary.

In some cases, RLS may be related to another underlying medical condition. For example, some people with symptoms of RLS are found to have iron deficiency. In these situations, taking iron supplements may eliminate symptoms of restless legs syndrome.

Treatment for RLS usually focuses on relieving the symptoms. A variety of simple steps you can take at home may help. Taking a warm bath, massaging your legs, applying warm or cool packs, and trying relaxation techniques, such as yoga or meditation, can all be useful in calming RLS. Exercising at a moderate level on a regular basis and establishing good sleep habits can help, too. For some people, caffeine, alcohol and tobacco can trigger RLS symptoms or make them worse. You may want to try cutting back on these substances to see if your symptoms lessen.

If lifestyle changes are not enough, your doctor may prescribe medication to reduce leg restlessness. Medications that have been shown to be helpful for RLS include several that affect a chemical in your brain called dopamine. Dopamine’s job is to send messages that control muscle movement from your brain to your body. Researchers suspect that RLS may be linked to an imbalance in dopamine.

Certain medications used to treat painful nerve conditions and epilepsy, such as gabapentin, also may effectively treat RLS.

Be aware that certain medications can make RLS symptoms worse, including some antidepressants and antinausea drugs. Review with your doctor a list of the medications you are currently taking.

If restless legs syndrome disrupts your daily life or hurts your overall quality of life, consider seeking specialty care. A sleep medicine physician or a neurologist can evaluate your condition and work with you to create a treatment plan that fits your situation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me