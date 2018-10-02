Health Happenings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blood drives

• American Red Cross will host a blood drive 1-5:30 p.m. Friday in New Life Tabernacle, 851 S. Center Ave., Hunker. Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Classes/programs

• Seniors for Safe Driving will host a class for drivers 55 and older, 1-5 p.m. Monday in West Newton Senior Center, 103 E. Main St. Details: 724-283-0245, 800-559-4880 or seniorsforsafedriving.com

• AARP Driver Safety Class for all motorists age 50 and older is planned 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10 in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Cost: $20 or $15 for AARP members. Registration: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

• Living with Diabetes, Looking Forward is a series of self-management classes designed for the newly diagnosed. Physician referral required. Class is planned 1- 4 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23, Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234

Flu shots

• Senior Life will be offering free flu shots 12:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Jeannette Public Library, 500 Magee Ave. No appointment needed, just bring identification. Details: 724-523-5207

Meetings

• AARP meeting will be held Monday, 10 a.m. in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Details: 724-837-8832 or mckennactr@ thenutritiongroup.biz.

• Grief Without the Stigma meetings will be held 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 and 24 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com

Screenings

• Excela Health will offer Wellness Check diagnostic screening in partnership with Scottdale Kiwanis Club, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at Christ United Methodist Church, 203 Market St., Scottdale. Cost: $45 for standard package. Appointments preferred and may be scheduled 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org/WellnessChecks

Support groups

• Blackburn Center Against Domestic & Sexual Violence has a support group for victims of intimate partner violence that meets on a weekly basis. If you are a victim of domestic violence and would like to learn more about this support group or about in-person counseling and advocacy services, please call the 24-Hour Hotline: 724-836-1122 or 1-888-832-2272 for more information. All services are free

• Sage’s Army Coffee Break is for women who have family members struggling with addiction 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday in Sage’s Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com