Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Toxic red tide could sicken people as Hurricane Michael pushes it ashore

Christopher Flavelle | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Hurricane Michael could have exposed more people to the dangerous health effects of a record algae bloom that has bedeviled much of Florida’s coast.

The hurricane made landfall Oct. 10 in the Florida Panhandle. That part of the coast has seen some of the worst concentrations this year of red tide, a variety of algae that kills fish and releases toxins that cause respiratory symptoms in humans similar to tear gas.

Hurricane Michael could carry that algae past the beaches and into neighborhoods, scientists warn.

“A storm surge or king tide could bring red tide up onto land,” Larry Brand, a professor in the Department of Marine Biology and Ecology at the University of Miami, said by email. “The toxin would get into the air and people would be breathing it.”

Red tide is made up of Karenia brevis, an organism that can trigger attacks in people with asthma, according to Richard Pierce, program manager and senior scientist at the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota. Even people who don’t have asthma can suffer from choking, coughing and stinging eyes. Some have reported lingering headaches and flu-like symptoms.

Pierce said this is the first time the state has had a severe red tide and severe hurricane at the same time, which makes the health effects harder to predict. But one risk is that the breaking waves could turn the algae into an airborne toxin, spreading the risk beyond the reach of the storm surge.

“Bubbles make an excellent surface for them,” Pierce said. “It’s a very efficient mechanism for getting toxins from the water onshore.”

Karl Havens, director of the Florida Sea Grant College Program and a professor of fishers and aquatic sciences at the University of Florida, said the harm of the red tide will depend on whether the storms pushes the algae deep into the water or leaves it near the surface of the ocean, and how quickly fresh water from rainfall flows back toward the coast, killing the algae.

“It depends on many attributes of the particular storm,” Havens said by email.

The storm could also mitigate the red tide problem, by breaking up the concentrations of red tide, according to Aileen Marty, director of the Health Travel Medicine Program at Florida International University.

“There might be a temporary, very brief increase in concentration,” Marty told AccuWeather.

Frank Muller-Karger, a professor of biological oceanography at the University of Maryland, said he thinks the red tide algae would probably die quickly once the storm surge pushed it inland.

“Algae needs to have a supply of nutrients,” Muller-Karger said by phone. If Hurricane Michael moves that algae onto land, “it gets spread out. It doesn’t get sustained.”

Christopher Flavelle is a writer for Bloomberg.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me