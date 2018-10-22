How to stand up to 4 kinds of bullies

TAKE ACTION

What the bullied can do, according to Sharon Flake:

-- Find your voice. Speak up.

-- Continue to stand up in the face of people who decided they can pick on you.

-- If you have a child, ask them how they would like to handle it first. "They know the climate," Flake said. "And it's a way of letting them know they have resources within themselves to solve some of their own problems."

-- If your kid doesn't want to do anything, a parent may want to step in and go to the teacher.

-- Flake advises against putting the bully and the bullied child into the same room. "You child will feel threatened," she said.

-- Surround your child with others. "Bullies like to get your kids alone, to isolate them. Get your kid around students and other adults."

-- Help your child build confidence by talking about their qualities and their strengths.

-- Be proactive and practice with your kids to come up with some things to say to the bully. Role play and teach them to say things loudly. "If you are saying 'leave me alone' in a loud voice and everyone around you knows, light shines on them and that's what you want," Flake said.

-- When bullying starts, you and your child need to move on it fast. "The longer it goes on, the more entrenched it's going to be and bullies can get pleasure from that," she said.

-- If there is a potential for violence, the child needs to go to an adult right away. "Bullying happens and kids don't have to be ashamed of it," said Flake. "Nip it in the bud. Get your teacher. Let's talk about strategies for making it go away."