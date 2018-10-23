Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Heed this warning about costume contacts

Mayo Clinic News Network | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
When it comes to colored or decorative contact lens — Halloween buyer beware.
Wikimedia Commons
When it comes to colored or decorative contact lens — Halloween buyer beware.

Updated 3 hours ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers about the risks of Halloween costume contacts.

Seen by some as the finishing touch to a ghoulish getup, the FDA says the poorly fitted contacts could be the beginning of serious eye problems.

When it comes to colored or decorative contact lens — Halloween buyer beware.

“The only safe contact lenses are when you go to an eye doctor — so somebody who is actually certified in being able to look at your eyes and fit you for a prescription,” says Dr. Vandana Bhide, an internal medicine specialist.

Bhide is echoing a recent warning from the FDA, saying, for contacts, a prescription is a must. The alert specifically lists boutiques, novelty and Halloween stores as places not to buy contact lenses.

That’s because contact lenses are not one-size-fits-all devices. Bhide says a poor fit can cause serious injury.

“And, specifically, the part of the eye that’s most concerning is what’s called the cornea, which is the front,” she says. “It’s the clear part of the eye that covers the pupil and the colored part of the eye, and that is a membrane that can very easily get damaged.”

Scratches on the cornea, infections and impaired vision are all possible results of bad lenses.

“It’s really not worth all of the potential problems that you can have,” Bhide adds.

Her advice is skip the colored contacts and the risks that come with them, and choose a happy — albeit slightly less spooky — Halloween.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me