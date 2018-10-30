Embedded pedometer automatically counts steps in these smart shoes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are smart shoes and then there are smart shoes.

The latest in footwear has a chip, keeping track of every step. Called TRAQ by Alegria, the technology includes a built-in Bluetooth pedometer that’s embedded within the sole.

It never has to be charged and lasts about three years.

It tracks your every step accurately, because it’s under your foot.

All you have to do is download the app, tap the pair of shoes you have on and start walking. There are five shoe styles available.

This app is available on Apple and Android smartphones and can track multiple pairs of shoes. Owners can also connect with a community of walkers for customized reports about the steps of not only themselves, but others in their group.

Easy to use

Dianthe Livanos of Washington, Pa., says she was looking for a comfortable pair of shoes, and the chip is a welcome added benefit.

“I was pretty amazed when I found out about this feature,” Livanos says. “I don’t have a Fitbit, so it is nice I have this. I am not tech savvy, and this is super easy to use.”

She says she wears the shoes — a Mary Jane style — most days because they fit so well and are “like walking on a cloud.”

She says she would definitely recommend the shoes.

And they are reasonably priced.

“It is important to buy shoes that fit well and pay a little more if you have to,” she says. “Your feet take you everywhere, and bad shoes can create lasting problems, not only with your feet but your spine and your entire body.”

About Alegria footwear

Each shoe features the trademark Alegria footbed, constructed of cork, polyurethane and memory foam that conforms to the curves of your foot. Each provides superior arch support and all-day comfort to help relieve stress in your feet, legs, hip and back. A slip-resistant sole also helps protect your footing in all kinds of weather.

The line is available at Best-Made Shoes, 5143 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. This isn’t the first time for this type of technology, but it is the first in that the chip doesn’t need to be charged, says Marc Rosen, co-owner of the store with his father, Gene.

Since carrying this line, they’ve had to re-order several times, Marc Rosen says.

The shoes cost $100-$120. He says you don’t have to be an athlete to benefit from this technology. He and his father also can create a custom orthotic for the shoes or make other adjustments needed to fit an individual’s foot. They are known for fashioning footwear that fits a foot perfectly.

“People can walk together, even if they aren’t (physically) walking together,” Marc Rosen says. “It encourages fitness. And the shoes are also comfortable, which is important when buying footwear.”

Livanos says the Rosens are true professionals who understand the footwear business and she feels comfortable buying from them. She heard about the store from her husband, the Rev. Father George L. Livanos, a priest at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg.

Customer Susan Megarry from Pittsburgh’s East End says she’s been shopping at Best-Made Shoes for years. She worked as a law librarian for 40-plus years and was on her feet all day long, so she needed comfortable shoes.

Even though she is retired, she still wants to be able to have shoes that feel good. She purchased a pair of Alegria footwear, but hasn’t activated the App, she says.

“I have a dumb phone,” Megarry says. “But I love the shoes because they are so comfortable. I liked them the minute I tried them on. I might use the technology some day. It’s nice to know it’s there if I want to use it.”

Details: 412-621-9363 or bestmadeshoes.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.