Breathe Pennsylvania offers free cold weather masks

As temperatures plummet, breathing can become more difficult for those with respiratory conditions.

As it regularly does, nonprofit Breathe Pennsylvania is again offering free masks to make venturing outdoors in winter months easier.

In an effort to assist those who struggle for air this time of year, it is offering the masks to residents within its 10-county service area — Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland.

According to a news release, Breathe Pennsylvania developed the foam mask design more than 30 years ago. It loops over the wearer’s ears, covers the mouth and nose, and provides a warm pocket of air.

Cold air restricts the flow of air to and from the lungs of those suffering from respiratory illnesses, the release notes. The mask helps to warm the air before it reaches the lungs. It also can be worn outside during exercise, helping those who need the breathing assistance to maintain regular activity levels.

The organization urges those living with respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma, to be cautious when the region’s temperatures plunge dangerously low.

Residents outside of the 10-county service area can order the cold weather masks for $5, the release states.

For more information about specific lung health education and advocacy programs for children and adults, visit breathepa.org or facebook.com/ BreathePA

Details: 724-772-1750 or store.breathepa.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.