Health

Health happenings

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Blood drives

• American Red Cross will host these blood drives:

— 1:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Ascension Church, 621 Division St., Jeannette

— Noon-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Quatrini Rafferty, 816 Ligonier St., Latrobe

— 12:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Charter Oak Church, 449 Fry Farm Road, Greensburg

Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Classes/programs

• Living with Diabetes, Looking Forward is a series of self-management classes designed for the newly diagnosed. Physician referral required. Class is planned 9 a.m.-noon today , Nov. 13 and 20, Latrobe Hospital, 121 W. Second Ave. Details: 877-771-1234

• A two-part class, Infant Care teaches the basics of baby care. Bring a doll for practice. Class meets 6:30-9 p.m., Tuesday and Nov. 14, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• AARP Driver Safety Class for all motorists age 50 and older is planned 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Cost: $20 or $15 for AARP members. Registration: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• Food safety training course, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9 a.m.-noon with exam beginning at 1 p.m. Nov. 20, Westmoreland County Penn State Extension Office, 214 Donohoe Road, Hempfield. Fee: $185, includes ServSafe course book and instructional materials. Registration: 724-837-1402

Meetings

• AARP meeting is held every second Monday at 10 a.m. in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Details: 724-837-8832 or mckennactr@thenutritiongroup.biz.

• Bariatric community meeting, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Registration: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• Grief Without the Stigma meetings will be held 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 28 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com

Screenings

• Excela Health will offer Wellness Check diagnostic screening in partnership with Delmont-Salem Rotary, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday in Westmoreland County Community College Murrysville campus, 6707 Mellon Road, Export. Cost: $45 for standard package. Appointments preferred and may be scheduled 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday at 877-771-1234.

Support groups

• Family Reinforcement/Recovery Session for information and guidance for family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support, held by Carmen Capozzi 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 29 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com

• Excela Health offers the following meetings for those dealing with grief during the holidays:

— 6-7:30 p.m., a six-week grief group Tuesdays beginning today at Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe

— 3-4:30 p.m., a four-week grief group on Mondays, beginning Nov. 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 126 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville.

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

