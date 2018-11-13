Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Health

HEALTH HAPPENINGS

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, 1:36 a.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Blood drives

• American Red Cross will host these blood drives:

— 12:30-6:30 p.m. today, Charter Oak Church, 449 Fry Farm Road, Unity

—1-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Community United Methodist Church, Route 130, Irwin

Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Classes/programs

• Sages Army Coffee Break is hosting a women’s Q&A session with a guest psychiatric nurse practitioner with 20 years experience, who has been a life coach, and counseled many patients in the area of boundaries and co-dependency on drugs and alcohol 4-6 p.m. Friday at Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St.,Irwin. Pizza will be served. Details: 412-512-7236.

• Tours of the Family Additions Maternity Center, 2 p.m. Sunday in Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234

• Breastfeeding success weekender class meets 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• Gentle chair yoga is planned 6 p.m. Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 in Mt. Pleasant Library, 120 S. Church St. Donation: $5.

Flu shots

• A flu shot clinic is planned 2-4 p.m. Thursday in Mt. Pleasant Library, 120 S. Church St. Free for those with Medicare and $25 for all others. Registration required with Hayden’s Pharmacy at 724-547-3400.

Meetings

• Bariatric community meeting, 6-8 p.m. today, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Registration: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.

• Grief Without the Stigma meetings will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 28 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com

Screenings

• Excela Health will offer Wellness Check diagnostic screening in partnership with Ligonier Volunteer Fire Department, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at Ligonier Town Hall on the Diamond. Cost: $45 for standard package. Appointments preferred and may be scheduled 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday at 877-771-1234.

Support groups

• Caregiver support group, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Mark Weakland of Astra Physical Therapy will speak about the “Benefits of Physical Therapy, Staying Active and Dementia Care”. Details: 724-830-1827 or 800-442-8000

• Family Reinforcement/Recovery Session for information and guidance for family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support, held by Carmen Capozzi 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 29 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com

