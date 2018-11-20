Health Happenings
Blood drives
• American Red Cross will host these blood drives:
— Noon-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Scottdale
— 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27, University of Pittsburgh Smith Hall lounge, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield
— 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Saint Vincent College, Carey Hall, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity
— Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 28, Greensburg Blood Donation Center, 351 Harvey Ave.
Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org
• Central Blood Bank will host these drives:
— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday , Hampton Inn and Suites, 8441 Country Club Drive, Irwin
— Noon-5 p.m. Monday , Courtyard by Marriott, 700 Power Line Lane, Hempfield
— Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 28, Church of St. Anne, 1870 Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon
Appointments: 866-366-6711 or centralbloodbank.org
Classes/programs
• Insulin pump users class, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 29, Latrobe Hospital, 121 W. Second Ave. Registration required at 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.
Support groups
• Blackburn Center Against Domestic & Sexual Violence has a support group for victims of intimate partner violence that meets on a weekly basis.
If you are a victim of domestic violence and would like to learn more about this support group or about in-person counseling and advocacy services, call the 24-hour hotline: 724-836-1122 or 1-888-832-2272 for more information. All services are free.
• Al Anon meeting at 7 p.m. every Monday at 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant
• Information on Narcotics Anonymous, a 12-step drug addiction recovery program modeled after Alcoholics Anonymous, is available at 888-251-2426
• These support groups will meet in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:
— For stroke survivors and their families/caregivers meets, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 27.
— Bariatric education and support, 6 p.m. Nov. 28
Details: 877-771-1234
Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.