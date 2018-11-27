Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Steps for stopping and preventing nosebleeds

Mayo Clinic News Network | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
By remaining upright, you reduce blood pressure in the veins of your nose. This discourages further bleeding.
Max Pixel
By remaining upright, you reduce blood pressure in the veins of your nose. This discourages further bleeding.

Updated 6 hours ago

Most nosebleeds aren’t serious and will stop on their own or by following self-care steps.

Seek emergency medical care if nosebleeds:

— Follow an injury, such as a car accident.

— Involve a greater than expected amount of blood.

— Interfere with breathing.

— Last longer than 30 minutes even with compression.

— Occur in children younger than 2.

— Don’t drive yourself to an emergency room if you’re losing a lot of blood. Call 911 or your local emergency number or have someone drive you.

— Talk to your health care provider if you’re having frequent nosebleeds, even if you can stop them fairly easily. It’s important to determine the cause of frequent nosebleeds.

Self-care steps for occasional nosebleeds include:

— Sit upright and lean forward.

By remaining upright, you reduce blood pressure in the veins of your nose. This discourages further bleeding. Sitting forward will help you avoid swallowing blood, which can irritate your stomach. Gently blow your nose to clear out any clotted blood. Spray a nasal decongestant in the nose.

— Pinch your nose.

Use your thumb and index finger to pinch both nostrils shut, even if only one side is bleeding. Breathe through your mouth. Continue to pinch for five to 10 minutes. This maneuver puts pressure on the bleeding point on the nasal septum and often stops the flow of blood. Repeat.

If the bleeding doesn’t stop, repeat these steps for up to a total of 15 minutes. After the bleeding has stopped, to keep it from starting again, don’t pick or blow your nose and don’t bend down for several hours.

— Keep your head higher than the level of your heart.

Tips to help prevent nosebleeds include:

— Keeping the lining of the nose moist.

Especially during colder months when air is dry, apply a thin, light coating of petroleum jelly (Vaseline) or antibiotic ointment (bacitracin, Neosporin) with a cotton swab three times a day. Saline nasal spray also can help moisten dry nasal membranes.

— Trimming your child’s fingernails.

Keeping fingernails short helps discourage nose picking.

— Using a humidifier.

A humidifier will counteract the effects of dry air by adding moisture to the air.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me