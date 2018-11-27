Health Happenings
Updated 6 hours ago
Blood drives
• American Red Cross will host these blood drives:
— 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. today, University of Pittsburgh Smith Hall lounge, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield
— 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saint Vincent College Carey Hall, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity
— 2:30-7 p.m., Dec. 3, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 407 Constitution Ave, Hunker
Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org
• Central Blood Bank will host these drives:
— Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Church of St. Anne, 1870 Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon
—1-7 p.m. Thursday, Greensburg Masonic Center, 349 Donohoe Road
Appointments: 866-366-6711 or centralbloodbank.org
Classes/programs
• McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, is hosting a hospice care speaker from Heartland Home Health on “Being Nice” at 2:15 p.m. today. Details: 724-837-8832 or mckennactr@thenutritiongroup.biz
• Highmark PALS Group meets every first Monday of the month at 10 a.m. in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. The group knits and crochets lap robes to donate to nursing and personal care homes. Details: 800-988-0706
• Excela Health fitness classes for the mind, body and spirit at Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:
— Chair fit, 10:30- 11:30 a.m. Mondays beginning Dec. 3
— Interval training, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Dec. 3
— Body sculpting and core conditioning, 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Dec. 5
— One-hour yoga class, 5:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning Dec. 6, Latrobe Hospital, 121 W. Second St.
Details: 724-830-8568
• Living with Diabetes, Looking Forward is a series of self-management classes designed for the newly diagnosed. Physician referral required.
— 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 1, Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St.
— 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4, Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant
Details: 877-771-1234
• These classes will meet in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:
— Childbirth and Beyond weekender version meets 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Dec. 1
— Family and friends CPR, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4
— A two-part class, Infant Care meets 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12
Details: 877-771-1234
Health expo
• Jewish Healthcare Foundation to host Health Activist Expo, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August Wilson Center, 980 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh. Details: 412-594-2553, 412-216-6305 or golebiewski@jhf.org.
Support groups
• Breast Cancer Education and Support, 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org
• Excela Health offers a variety of options for those dealing with grief and loss:
— 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 4, monthly group for men only, Kings Restaurant, Route 30, Hempfield, or 1-2 p.m. Dec. 5, Bud Murphy’s, Route 119, Connellsville.
Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org