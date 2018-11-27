Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Home remedies may help prevent morning sickness

Mayo Clinic News Network | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Sipping ginger ale can help alleviate morning sickness symptoms.
Wikimedia Commons
Sipping ginger ale can help alleviate morning sickness symptoms.

Updated 6 hours ago

Dear Mayo Clinic: I am newly pregnant and not looking forward to the terrible morning sickness I experienced with my first two pregnancies. There were weeks when it felt like I could not keep any food down. What causes morning sickness? Is there any way to prevent it? At what point should I be seen by a physician?

Answer: It is not clear what causes morning sickness — the nausea and vomiting many women have during pregnancy. There are home remedies you can try that may help. If you start to lose weight, if you can’t keep liquids down or if vomiting becomes severe, see your doctor right away.

Although it is called morning sickness, that term is not accurate, as the symptoms can happen any time and, in some women, may last all day. Morning sickness is most common during the first trimester. But when it starts and how long it lasts can vary quite a bit. In a small number of cases, morning sickness can be an issue throughout pregnancy.

Doctors don’t know exactly why women get morning sickness. The hormone changes that happen during pregnancy are thought to play a role. When pregnancy begins, a woman’s body starts making a hormone called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). Morning sickness often kicks in when production of hCG begins. The production of hCG tends to be higher in twin pregnancies. The fact that morning sickness is more common in women carrying twins seems to reinforce the theory that hCG is connected to morning sickness.

Whatever the cause, morning sickness can be hard to prevent. There are ways you may be able to make it less bothersome, though.

• Nausea tends to be worse when your stomach is completely full or empty. So rather than eating three large meals a day, eat smaller amounts more often. Many women find that snacking on soda crackers or dry toast can quell feelings of queasiness. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, too. But don’t drink too much at one time. Water and ginger ale are often good choices.

• Limit the amount of greasy, spicy or fatty foods you eat, as they are more likely to cause nausea and vomiting. The smell of certain foods, especially during cooking, can be a problem for some women with morning sickness. Try to avoid using problematic foods if you are preparing meals, and enlist someone else to help make meals if cooking triggers nausea.

• Also, pay attention to when and how you take your prenatal vitamins. Some women find that taking them in the morning makes nausea worse. If that’s the case for you, try taking them at night. Having a snack, chewing gum or sucking on hard candy after you take your vitamins also may help. Taking a children’s chewable multivitamin in place of prenatal vitamins may be an option, too.

• If nausea and occasional vomiting continue, your doctor may suggest over-the-counter medications. A combination of doxylamine succinate, a sleep aid, and vitamin B6 often decreases symptoms. Both of these medications are safe in pregnancy. If that doesn’t work, a prescription medication, such as promethazine or ondansetron, may be useful.

For most women, morning sickness is a nuisance that fades as pregnancy progresses. However, a small percentage of women develop serious nausea and vomiting, called hyperemesis gravidarum, which could threaten their health and possibly the health of the baby.

Women who have hyperemesis gravidarum often become dehydrated and lose weight. If it isn’t treated quickly, hyperemesis gravidarum can lead to hospitalization. In the hospital, intravenous fluids and nutrition may be used to treat severe morning sickness. Rarely, hyperemesis gravidarum may result in premature birth or low birth weight. Fortunately, morning sickness often can be successfully managed — even in more serious cases — without long-term health risks to the mother or baby.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me