Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Health Happenings

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Blood drives

• American Red Cross will host these blood drives

— Noon-5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Vandergrift Masonic Lodge No. 617, 113 Washington Ave.

— 12:30-6 p.m. Dec. 12, St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. Main St., Ligonier

Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Classes/programs

• Breastfeeding success class meets 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

• Excela Health offers classes to help children, teens and parents prepare for life transitions. Classes meet in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:

— Your Changing Body for Girls addresses the physical and emotional changes associated with puberty. Intended for girls 9 to 13 and a parent or guardian, class meets 6-8 p.m. Friday.

— Sibling Class, intended for brothers and sisters ages 3 to 8 and their parents or guardians to prepare for the arrival of a family addition, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11.

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

Meetings

• AARP meeting is held every second Monday 10 a.m. in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Details: 724-837-8832 or mckennactr@thenutritiongroup.biz.

Support groups

• Cancer Grief Group meets 2:30-4 p.m. every Thursday at Our Clubhouse, 4893 Route 30 East, Greensburg, for family and friends who have lost a loved one to cancer.

• Family Reinforcement/Recovery Session, for information and guidance for family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support, held by Carmen Capozzi at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com

• This is an informal “open” support group for those who have suffered the suicide death of a loved one. L.O.S.S. offers the opportunity for sharing, support and encouragement for anyone who has experienced the unique and profound grief of losing a loved one to suicide. Meetings are held the firstTuesday of each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, 409 Coulter Ave., Suite 4, Greensburg. Details: 724-834-6351., ext. 118

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me