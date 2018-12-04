Health Happenings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blood drives

• American Red Cross will host these blood drives

— Noon-5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Vandergrift Masonic Lodge No. 617, 113 Washington Ave.

— 12:30-6 p.m. Dec. 12, St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. Main St., Ligonier

Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

Classes/programs

• Breastfeeding success class meets 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

• Excela Health offers classes to help children, teens and parents prepare for life transitions. Classes meet in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:

— Your Changing Body for Girls addresses the physical and emotional changes associated with puberty. Intended for girls 9 to 13 and a parent or guardian, class meets 6-8 p.m. Friday.

— Sibling Class, intended for brothers and sisters ages 3 to 8 and their parents or guardians to prepare for the arrival of a family addition, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11.

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

Meetings

• AARP meeting is held every second Monday 10 a.m. in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Details: 724-837-8832 or mckennactr@thenutritiongroup.biz.

Support groups

• Cancer Grief Group meets 2:30-4 p.m. every Thursday at Our Clubhouse, 4893 Route 30 East, Greensburg, for family and friends who have lost a loved one to cancer.

• Family Reinforcement/Recovery Session, for information and guidance for family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support, held by Carmen Capozzi at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com

• This is an informal “open” support group for those who have suffered the suicide death of a loved one. L.O.S.S. offers the opportunity for sharing, support and encouragement for anyone who has experienced the unique and profound grief of losing a loved one to suicide. Meetings are held the firstTuesday of each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, 409 Coulter Ave., Suite 4, Greensburg. Details: 724-834-6351., ext. 118