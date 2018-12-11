Health Happenings
Updated 3 hours ago
Blood drives
• American Red Cross will host these blood drives
— 12:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. Main St., Ligonier
— 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg
Appointments: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org
Meetings
• Grief Without the Stigma hosted by Sages Army Inc. will meet 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 26 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com
Support groups
• Family Reinforcement/Recovery session meetings, held by Carmen Capozzi 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 27 at Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com.
• Blackburn Center Against Domestic & Sexual Violence has a support group for victims of intimate partner violence that meets on a weekly basis. If you are a victim of domestic violence and would like to learn more about this support group or about in-person counseling and advocacy services, please call our 24-Hour Hotline: 724-836-1122 or 1-888-832-2272 for more information. All services are free.