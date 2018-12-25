Health Happenings
Updated 7 hours ago
Blood drives
American Red Cross will host a blood drive 12:30- 5 p.m. Jan. 3, Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive or noon- 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4, Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant. Appointments: 1-800 733-2767 or redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
Classes/programs
• Breastfeeding success class meets 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 3 in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org.
• 1st Step Pre-Op Education for Joint Repacement is planned:
— 8-10 a.m. Jan. 3, Excela Square at Latrobe
— 4-6 p.m. Jan. 3, Westmoreland Hospital
— 8-10 a.m. Jan. 8, Excela Square at Frick
Details: 877-771-1234
• Excela Health fitness classes for the mind, body and spirit at Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:
— Core, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 2
— Body sculpting and core conditioning, 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 2
— Strength and Tone, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 7
— Interval training, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 7
— Chair fit, 10:30- 11:30 a.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 7
— One-hour yoga class, 5:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 3, Excela Latrobe Hospital
Details: 724-830-8568