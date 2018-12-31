Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Forget fad diets: Slow and steady wins the weight-loss race

Byshirley Mcmarlin | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
While the ideal diet should include mostly whole grains, lean meats, fruits and vegetables, the most important thing is that it should be sustainable.
While the ideal diet should include mostly whole grains, lean meats, fruits and vegetables, the most important thing is that it should be sustainable.

Updated 35 minutes ago

A cookie here. A cocktail there. Those extra holiday calories can really add up.

There’s no time like New Year’s Day to remind us of how far out of whack our food habits can get. But there’s also no time like New Year’s Day to make a new commitment to healthy eating and weight loss.

Unfortunately, that’s not always as easy as it sounds, says Ian Hunter, a clinical dietitian for the Well Being Center at Excela Health.

“The reality is that it is not that easy — what starts as a sprint towards a ‘healthier you’ in January often times slows to a walk, to a crawl, and then ceases altogether come March,” Hunter says. “So this year why not approach it differently and adopt the changes slowly, so that your diet is something that you are proud of this time next year?”

One of the first things to do is to banish the term “diet” and the related concept of “willpower,” he says. Both can seem daunting and carry negative and restrictive connotations that won’t help you succeed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Choose My Plate is a helpful tool, illustrating how much of each food group should be eaten at one meal, says Javon Thorpe, owner and head trainer of Flexwork Fitness.

Thorpe also recommends choosing “foods that come right from the earth” instead of canned or other processed products whenever possible.

Hunter suggests adopting these five rules to govern eating habits:

1. Break old habits and establish new ones — a little at a time. “Pick one or two things and work on changing until they become habit. This could be something like eating a piece of fruit with lunch or choosing to drink water instead of a soda,” Hunter says.

And don’t be impatient.

“A study performed at University College London suggests that the average time to form a habit was 66 days and some may even take up to 254 days,” he says. “You did not form the habits you have now overnight, so you shouldn’t expect to form new ones overnight either.”

2. Be mindful of your eating habits — Our lives are hectic and we’re often preoccupied, so much so that we don’t even pay attention to how much we’re eating.

“Over time many of us have become out of touch with what it feels like to be truly full, so make an effort to think about the food you are eating, notice your hunger/fullness cues, eat accordingly and enjoy it,” Hunter says.

3. Make a shopping list — Planning ahead makes most things in life easier. A trip to the grocery store is no different, Hunter says.

Making a list and sticking to it helps shoppers avoid the purchase of unnecessary — and often unhealthy — extra items.

4. Celebrate small victories — Sticking to that shopping list or not eating that extra slice of pizza is a small victory, so treat it as such, Hunter says.

“In five, 10, 15 years, you will not care how long it took to adopt a healthier diet, you will simply be happy that you did,” he says. “You will need to celebrate the small victories to keep you on track.”

Just don’t do it with cake.

5. Ditch the fad diets — “If it sounds too good to be true it probably is,” Hunter says. “There is no one magic pill or diet that will solve all of your problems.”

While the ideal diet should include mostly whole grains, lean meats, fruits and vegetables, the most important thing is that it should be sustainable. Pick foods you enjoy, and don’t feel guilty about an occasional treat.

“One dessert isn’t going to throw you off track, just like … one healthy meal isn’t going to make you lose weight,” Hunter says.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me