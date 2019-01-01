Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Health

Health Happenings

Shirley Taft
Shirley Taft | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019



Blood drives

• American Red Cross blood drives:

— 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Westmoreland County Courthouse, Courthouse Square, 2 N. Main St., Greensburg

— 12:30- 5 p.m. Thursday, Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive

— Noon- 4:30 p.m. Friday, Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant

— 12:30-5 p.m. Jan. 8, Westmoreland Manor, 2480 S. Grand Blvd., Greensburg

Appointments : 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.

Classes/programs

• Lunch & Learn: “The Winter Blues” or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) will be discussed by Dr. Krista Boyer of Connellsville Counseling Services at noon Jan. 10 in Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St. Bring a bagged lunch or light snack, Reservations: 724-547-3850

• Parenting classes to be held in Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg:

— Family and friends CPR, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 8

— Two-part Infant Care class is planned 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 9 and 16

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

Meetings

• Bariatric community meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. Jan. 8, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.

