Health Happenings
Updated 5 hours ago
Blood drives
• American Red Cross blood drives:
— 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Westmoreland County Courthouse, Courthouse Square, 2 N. Main St., Greensburg
— 12:30- 5 p.m. Thursday, Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive
— Noon- 4:30 p.m. Friday, Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant
— 12:30-5 p.m. Jan. 8, Westmoreland Manor, 2480 S. Grand Blvd., Greensburg
Appointments : 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
Classes/programs
• Lunch & Learn: “The Winter Blues” or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) will be discussed by Dr. Krista Boyer of Connellsville Counseling Services at noon Jan. 10 in Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St. Bring a bagged lunch or light snack, Reservations: 724-547-3850
• Parenting classes to be held in Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg:
— Family and friends CPR, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 8
— Two-part Infant Care class is planned 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 9 and 16
Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org
Meetings
• Bariatric community meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. Jan. 8, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org
Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.