Health

BeBalanced center to host free women's health programs in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, 11:33 a.m.
Kate Kelleher is the owner of the Pittsburgh-area BeBalanced franchise.
Submitted photo
Updated 21 hours ago

A Lancaster-based women’s health franchise has opened the first of three locations in the Pittsburgh area.

BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Center is now open in Murrysville, with additional locations planned for the Wexford and South Hills areas.

“Like many women over age 35, an active lifestyle and closely monitoring calories in/out did not deliver weight loss results for me,” said Kate Kelleher, owner of the Pittsburgh area BeBalanced locations. “Additionally, I was consistently told by the medical community that my hormone imbalance symptoms should be expected as women age. I found with the BeBalanced program, that I not only was able to lose weight and keep it off, but I am sleeping better than I have in years and feel great — no more hot flashes or night sweats!”

The company’s approach utilizes “natural hormone balancing,” described as an alternative, non-medical approach to balancing sex and stress hormones while giving the body the building blocks to create necessary hormones naturally and risk-free.

The Murrysville location, in the Blue Spruce Shoppes on Route 22, will host a Jan. 24 grand opening with special free seminars:

• “How Hormones Affect Your Weight,” 11 a.m.

• “Mood, Sleep, Hot Flashes & Libido,” 1:30 p.m.

• “Thyroid and Weight Gain,” 5:30 p.m.

“When I saw the opportunity to bring BeBalanced centers to the Pittsburgh area, I knew we had a unique opportunity to help women feel healthier and happier,” Kelleher said.

The center is at 302 Blue Spruce Way in Murrysville.

Details: BeBalancedCenters.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

