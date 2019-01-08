Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Health Happenings

Shirley Taft
Shirley Taft | Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Blood drives

• American Red Cross blood drives:

— 12:30-5 p.m. today, Westmoreland Manor, 2480 S. Grand Blvd., Greensburg

— 1:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, St. Bruno’s Church, 1707 S. Poplar St., Greensburg

— 12:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Levin Furniture Store, Route 30, Hempfield

— 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Vincent Parish Grove, 320 Monastery Drive, Unity

— 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, New Life Tabernacle, 851 S. Center Ave., Hunker

— 1:30-6 p.m. Friday, New Alexandria Center for Active Adults, 207 W. Main St.,

— 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, North Huntingdon Town House, 11279 Center Highway, Irwin

— 12:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Unity

Appointments : 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.

Classes/programs

• Sibling class intended for big brothers and sisters ages 3 to 8 and their parents or guardian to prepare for the arrival of a family addition, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234

Meetings

• Grief Without the Stigma meetings will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com

Support groups

• Family Reinforcement/Recovery Session for information and guidance for family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support, held by Carmen Capozzi at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 24 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com

• Compassionate Friends meet 7-9 p.m. Monday in Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant. Details: 877-771-1234

• Blackburn Center Against Domestic & Sexual Violence has a support group for victims of intimate partner violence that meets on a weekly basis. If you are a victim of domestic violence and would like to learn more about this support group or about in-person counseling and advocacy services, call our 24-hour hotline: 724-836-1122 or 1-888-832-2272 for more information. All services are free.

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me