Health Happenings
Updated 7 hours ago
Blood drives
• American Red Cross blood drives:
— 12:30-5 p.m. today, Westmoreland Manor, 2480 S. Grand Blvd., Greensburg
— 1:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, St. Bruno’s Church, 1707 S. Poplar St., Greensburg
— 12:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Levin Furniture Store, Route 30, Hempfield
— 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Vincent Parish Grove, 320 Monastery Drive, Unity
— 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, New Life Tabernacle, 851 S. Center Ave., Hunker
— 1:30-6 p.m. Friday, New Alexandria Center for Active Adults, 207 W. Main St.,
— 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, North Huntingdon Town House, 11279 Center Highway, Irwin
— 12:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Unity
Appointments : 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
Classes/programs
• Sibling class intended for big brothers and sisters ages 3 to 8 and their parents or guardian to prepare for the arrival of a family addition, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234
Meetings
• Grief Without the Stigma meetings will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com
Support groups
• Family Reinforcement/Recovery Session for information and guidance for family members who need to deal with addiction in the family along with ongoing support, held by Carmen Capozzi at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 24 in Sages Army Headquarters, 216 Fourth St., Irwin. Details: sagesarmy.com
• Compassionate Friends meet 7-9 p.m. Monday in Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant. Details: 877-771-1234
• Blackburn Center Against Domestic & Sexual Violence has a support group for victims of intimate partner violence that meets on a weekly basis. If you are a victim of domestic violence and would like to learn more about this support group or about in-person counseling and advocacy services, call our 24-hour hotline: 724-836-1122 or 1-888-832-2272 for more information. All services are free.
