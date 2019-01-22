Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

In limbo: Embryos left after IVF challenge clinics, couples

Marilynn Marchione | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Fertility clinics around the United States house frozen embryos that are in limbo or have been abandoned by couples who can’t agree or have walked away from deciding what to do with leftovers from pregnancy attempts.
Fertility clinics around the United States house frozen embryos that are in limbo or have been abandoned by couples who can’t agree or have walked away from deciding what to do with leftovers from pregnancy attempts.
Containers holding frozen embryos and sperm are stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla. Tank failures at two clinics in Ohio and California last year revealed hidden issues with long-frozen embryos, including some from the 1980s when IVF began.
Containers holding frozen embryos and sperm are stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla. Tank failures at two clinics in Ohio and California last year revealed hidden issues with long-frozen embryos, including some from the 1980s when IVF began.
Kimberly Malm removes a container with frozen embryos and sperm being stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla. Tens of thousands of embryos remain frozen in fertility clinics around the United States, in limbo or abandoned by couples who can’t agree or have walked away from deciding what to do with them.
Kimberly Malm removes a container with frozen embryos and sperm being stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla. Tens of thousands of embryos remain frozen in fertility clinics around the United States, in limbo or abandoned by couples who can’t agree or have walked away from deciding what to do with them.

Updated 9 hours ago

Tens of thousands of embryos are stuck in limbo in fertility clinics, leftovers from pregnancy attempts and broken dreams of parenthood.

Some are outright abandoned by people who quit paying storage fees and can’t be found. In other cases, couples are struggling with tough decisions.

Jenny Sammis can’t bring herself to donate nearly a dozen of her extras to research. She and her husband agreed to do that when they made their embryos 15 years ago, but her feelings changed after using some of them to have children.

“I have these two gorgeous, smart people who came from this process,” Sammis said. “These embryos are all like seeds that could become potential people. That reality to me was all abstract when they were in the freezer.”

Tank failures at two clinics in Ohio and California last year revealed hidden issues with long-frozen embryos, including some from the 1980s when in vitro fertilization (IVF) began.

Real dilemma

A few years ago, medical groups developed sample consent forms clinics could use for new patients, spelling out what could happen to unused embryos. But that hasn’t resolved what to do with ones made long ago.

“It’s a real dilemma for these clinics,” said Rich Vaughn, a Los Angeles lawyer who headed the American Bar Association’s assisted reproduction committee for many years. “We don’t quite know what to do with them and everyone’s afraid to act” for fear they’ll be sued if people surface decades later and want their embryos.

The number is growing as more couples try IVF and because of changes in how it’s done.

The old way was to mix eggs and sperm in the lab and transfer multiple fresh embryos to a womb, hoping at least one would lead to pregnancy. Now, couples usually freeze many embryos, test for health problems and transfer the most viable one at a time to avoid multiple births. That often means leftovers once the desired family is complete.

How many embryos are in storage isn’t known — centers don’t have to report that. One study estimated there were 1.4 million in the United States. Researchers think 5 to 7 percent are abandoned, though it’s as high as 18 percent at some clinics.

Some define that as a year of no contact or storage payments after reasonable efforts to find the owners; others draw the line at five years. Some clinics search social media and hire investigators to find owners when abandonment is suspected.

Vexing issue

“It has vexed our field” from the start, said Dr. Mark Sauer, a fertility specialist at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School who is on the ethics committee of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine.

It also has vexed couples, many of whom never expected so many leftovers. Sara Raber of New York’s Long Island had five extras after conceiving two children.

“Your goal in the beginning is just to get pregnant,” so making a lot of embryos seems necessary because you don’t know how many tries it will take, she said. But disposing of extras brings a finality to family building that’s different for IVF couples than it is for those who conceived naturally.

Sammis said a friend who couldn’t decide what to do with her embryos moved away and “didn’t give the fertility center her forwarding address … That was her way of dealing with it.”

When couples have abandoned embryos, “it was largely because they did not want to be responsible for making a very difficult decision. They would rather let the program do it,” Sauer said.

A study of 131 couples in Canada found that one third had not returned for frozen embryos after five years. Another study found that up to 70 percent of couples delayed a decision for at least five years and many changed their minds about what they thought they’d do after they had IVF.

‘Life happens’

Dr. Craig Sweet, who runs a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla., knows the problem well. About 18 percent, or 300, of his clinic’s frozen embryos are abandoned, some for 25 years. A study he did found that couples were more likely to abandon embryos if they had stored them a long time, had a low education level, already had many children or owed the clinic money.

“Things happen. Life happens, divorce happens, depression, financial changes” — many things can lead a couple to disagree about using embryos, Sweet said.

The courts view an embryo as something between person and property, said Susan Crockin, a reproductive law expert at Georgetown University. When it’s in the lab as opposed to being in a womb, “people have equal rights to it” and most courts will not allow one member of a couple to use an embryo over the other’s objection, she said.

Actress Sofia Vergara and her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb fought over frozen embryos they made, but a court said Vergara could not be forced to procreate against her wish and denied Loeb use of the embryos after the couple split.

New legislation

States may try to rewrite legal precedents. Last April, Arizona’s governor signed legislation allowing one member of a divorced couple to use embryos created during a marriage even if the ex-spouse doesn’t want a child.

Clinics try to avoid being in the middle.

“What we tell couples is that if you’re divorced, nobody gets to transfer the embryos until we get something from a court” that says who has control of them, said Dr. Richard T. Scott Jr., scientific director of Reproductive Medicine Associates, one of the nation’s largest clinics with centers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.

In 2005, Sweet began requiring patients to agree not to destroy unused embryos. He also started Embryo Donation International to provide embryos to couples willing to use them to have children. He accepts embryos from 62 facilities in North America and has more than 400 available; 50 to 60 were used in 2017, he said.

“It just didn’t make sense to us that people were discarding perfectly normal, useful embryos,” he said.

Frozen embryos remain viable for decades as far as anyone knows. Last year, the National Embryo Donation Center in Tennessee reported a birth using an embryo that had been frozen for 24 years.

Marilynn Marchione is the Associated Press chief medical writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me