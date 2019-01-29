Health Happenings
Blood drives
• American Red Cross blood drives:
— 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, University of Pittsburgh Smith Hall Lounge, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield
— Noon-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, McKenna Center, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg
Appointments : 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org; walk-ins welcome
• Central Blood Bank will host a blood drive 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Masonic Lodge #225, 349 Donohoe Road, Hempfield. Appointments: 866-366-6711 or centralbloodbank.org
Classes/programs
• Excela Health fitness classes for the mind, body and spirit at Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg unless otherwise noted:
— Strength and Tone, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Mondays beginning Feb. 4
— Interval training, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Feb. 4
— Chair fit, 10:30- 11:30 a.m. Mondays beginning Feb. 4
— Core, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 6
— Body sculpting and core conditioning, 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 6
— One-hour yoga class, 5:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 7, Excela Latrobe Hospital
— Intro to HIIT, 4 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Feb. 5 or 3:45 p.m. Thursday beginning Feb. 7 in Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive
Details: 724-830-8568
• These classes will meet in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg:
— Breastfeeding Success, 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7
— Family and friends CPR, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 5
— A two-part class, Infant Care meets 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13
Details: 877-771-1234
Support groups
• Excela Health offers a variety of options for those dealing with grief and loss:
— Monthly group for men only, 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 5, Kings Restaurant, Route 30, Hempfield; or 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Bud Murphy’s, 718 McCormick Ave., Connellsville
— Four-week group helps individuals cope with loss through the use of poetry and prayer meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 7, Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St.
— Compassionate Friends, intended for those who have experienced the death of a child, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 11, Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant
Details: 877-771-1234 or excelahealth.org
Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.