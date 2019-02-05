Health Happenings
Updated 14 hours ago
• American Red Cross blood drives:
— 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Seton Hill University, Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg
— Noon-5:30 p.m. Monday, Excela Square Norwin, 8775 Norwin Ave., Irwin
— Noon-5:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Saint Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity
Appointments : 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org; walk-ins welcome
Meetings
• AARP meeting is held every second Monday 10 a.m. in McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Details: 724-837-8832 or mckennactr@ thenutritiongroup.biz.
Support groups
• An informal “open” support group for those who have suffered the suicide death of a loved one. L.O.S.S. offers the opportunity for sharing, support and encouragement for anyone who has experienced the unique and profound grief of losing a loved one to suicide. Meetings are held 6:30-8:30 p.m. tonight and every first Tuesday of each month in Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, 409 Coulter Ave., Suite 4, Greensburg. Details: 724-834-6351, ext. 118
• Al-Anon meeting at 7 p.m. every Monday at 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
• Information on Narcotics Anonymous, a 12-step drug addiction recovery program modeled after Alcoholics Anonymous, is available at 888-251-2426.