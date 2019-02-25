Laurel Valley slates kindergarten registration

Laurel Valley Elementary School is seeking to register 3- and 4-year-olds who live in the district for kindergarten this fall.

Registration and K4 screening will be held at the school Mar. 25-26. Parents should call the school office at 724-235-2723 to make an appointment.

Admission to kindergarten is recommended for children who turn 3 or 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2019.

Assistant Principal Wayne Waugh said children must accompany parents to the registration/screening. State law requires that parents bring the child’s birth certificate, complete immunization record and proof of residency. A current driver’s license or any document with the parents’ name and current Ligonier Valley School District address will be accepted. Parents also are asked to bring proof of income such as their W2 and 2018 income tax return to qualify for the Pre-K counts program.

School officials ask residents to inform friends, neighbors or relatives with qualifying children of this registration/screening.

A special orientation for kindergarten students who register in March will be held in August.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .